De plan without a plan!

Kaieteur News – Jagdeo walk to one of he press conferences with photograph fuh show how he did hand over National Development Strategy to Grandpa Cheddi. But he only talk half. He leff out de other half.

He get vex because de Peeper accuse de PPPC of never having a development plan. Jagdeo seh how dem draft de National Development Strategy, and how he was in charge of de process. He also talk about de Poverty Reduction Strategy and de Competitiveness Strategy.

But what he did not say was that unless yuh embrace, adopt and implement de strategy, yuh can’t claim yuh had a strategy. What yuh had was something published. Yuh never has a development plan. Yuh can’t say de country gat a plan if it not being adopted or implemented

And de people muss ask themselves who was responsible for dumping de National Development Strategy. If Jagdeo want he can blame Dr. Kenneth King because de man had to revise de strategy after Dessie claim is a Carter Center strategy. Carter sent down a man and dem broker a compromise and Dr. Kenneth King was asked to revise de strategy.

When King done, he claim that de economy gang ow on average bout 9% until 2000. Well, dem sort of numbers was like calculus to Jagdeo. It was too ambitious and dem boys believe dat is why de PPPC dump de strategy.

De international organization also realize that structural adjustment policies were increasing poverty and so dem insist that countries must have a poverty reduction strategy, to qualify for development assistance. That is how Guyana devise its Poverty Reduction Strategy. But was it ever implemented as a national development strategy? Was it ever implemented even as anti-poverty strategy? Up to now de government does gat to depend on international organizations to tell it the poverty rate in de country.

Caricom then went and established a Competition Policy as part of de plan to move to Single Market and Economy and this is how Competitiveness Commissions and strategies were established. But was the Competitiveness Strategy ever implemented? And was this a national development plan?

The Low Carbon Development Strategy is an environmental strategy. It is not a development strategy. But dem boys hear how a certain person who also studied in Russia is supposed to be helping de government with a development strategy. Dat might finish when fowl cock get teeth!

Talk Half! Leff Half!