Champion to be decided today as St Pius tackle Redeemer Primary

Court Optical/Petra Pee-Wee U11 Football C/ship
Kaieteur Sports – The Petra Organisation hosted a thrilling prelude to the impending showdown at the 2023 Courts Optical Pee Wee Boys’ Under-11 Schools Football Championship final. The stage was set at the National Library’s Conference Room, brimming with anticipation as the grand finale is slated to unfold today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground.
This remarkable journey commenced in late September, featuring a whopping 32 teams vying for glory. Now, only two remain, ready to battle it out for supremacy – St. Pius Primary School and The Redeemer Primary School. St. Pius Primary, set to make their fifth appearance in the final, were proudly represented by their Vice Captain, Clive Jacob, and the dedicated teacher, Melissa Rodrigues. On the opposing front, The Redeemer Primary stood tall under the leadership of Captain Adiel Hamilton and the esteemed Sir Travis Bess, all in attendance at this electrifying event.
Captain Hamilton of Redeemer Primary expressed unwavering determination, confidently asserting that his team was poised to upset the St. Pius boys. He recalled last year’s quarter-final loss to their rivals and declared, “We are determined to perform better this time around.”
In response, St. Pius Vice-Captain Jacob exuded confidence, declaring, “This year is a ‘must-win’ for us. Our team has showcased very good football over the past seven weeks, and we looking forward to finish this tournament on a winning note.”
The final promises to be an epic clash, as both teams boasted some of the most promising U11 football talents, setting the stage for an exhilarating and highly anticipated championship showdown.
Apart from the grand finale, the day’s excitement would kick off at 12:00 with third and fourth-place playoffs. The competing teams included Marian Academy, West Ruimveldt Primary, Pataro Primary, Den Amstel Primary, and last year’s champions, Enterprise Primary.
During the ceremony, Courts Brand Manager, Richard Simpson, showered praise upon the Petra Organisation for their exceptional work in nurturing and organising youth football in Guyana. He also extended his best wishes to both teams, as they geared up for the clash today.
Simpson also unveiled a family-oriented setting that Courts Optical had meticulously prepared to enhance the spectators’ experience. In addition to the riveting football action, attendees could look forward to an array of exciting attractions, including a Bouncy Castle, booths, and even the possibility of a mini concert for the kids, ensuring that the final would be a memorable and entertaining event for all.
