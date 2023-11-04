BCB continues to roll out tournaments across Ancient County 

Latest update November 4th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 04, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The hard work of Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to attract sponsorship for the overall development of players and clubs across Berbice.
BCB president Hilbert Foster recently secured a commitment from Ansa Mcal executive Troy Cadogan towards the hosting of a round robin fifty overs tournament for twelve teams divided into zones.
This is the fourth first division sponsorship secured for the year-two 20/20 and a pair of fifty overs tournament.
The Ivan Madray 20/20 knockout has already started while the BCB president premier 20/20 starts on Saturday on a round robin basis.
Meanwhile, the BCB is also working tirelessly on obtaining a two days tournament for at least the inter zone level.
Foster expressed thanks to Cadogan for his support of Berbice Cricket and his commitment to organizing a successful tournament.
He also noted that the board in 2023 had organized more cricket than any other board in Guyana and this was the result of sheer hard work.
