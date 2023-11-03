“The Last of the Redmen” for NCC this Saturday

– proceeds will go to charity

Kaieteur News – A re-interpreted and dramatised version of “Last of the Redmen”, a play written by the late Dr. Michael Gilkes, will be staged this Saturday, November 4, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) and part of its proceeds will be donated to Uncle Eddie’s Home.

Tickets for the show are being sold at the Cultural Centre and fetch a price of $2500 for the opening show at 14:00hrs and $6,500 for the evening show which starts at 20:00 hrs. Tickets for the evening show includes cocktails which will be served from 19:30hrs. The upcoming production of the “Last of the Redman” is directed by Henry Muttoo, assisted by Gem Madhoo-Nascimento.

It features, veteran actor and director, Ron Robinson, who brings to the stage over 60 years in the theatre industry. Supporting cast includes, Mark Luke-Edwards and other upcoming actors, Latifa Agard, Akeila David, David Hackett and Stephon Romain.

“Last of the Redmen” is a 2007 prize winning play for the Guyana Prize for Literature and is being produced by GEMS Theatre Productions and Prime Time productions with support from the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

In “Last of the Redmen”, RAF Redman, an octogenarian, banished to an almshouse in Georgetown, tells his story to a reporter about the play he is writing. He experiences a wide range of emotional gamut ranging from excitement, astonishment, elation, Joy, happiness and delight, to boredom, anger, fear, alarm, to tedium, depression, disillusionment and madness. The story is a representation of the benign artistic and cultural influence of the so called ‘middle classes’, and can be traced in most of the territories of the Caribbean. The play celebrates that influence with love and gratitude.