PM Phillips Updates OAS Permanent Council on Guyana/Venezuela Border Controversy

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Prime Minister, Mark Phillips addressed the Organization of American States (OAS), during an Extraordinary Special Session of the Permanent Council, which was convened at the request of the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to provide an update on the controversy with Venezuela which remains an enduring threat to Guyana.

The Prime Minister in his address highlighted that Venezuela’s claim to the Essequibo Region of Guyana poses a direct threat to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the Special Session, Secretary General, Mr. Luis Almagro, of the OAS reaffirmed the organizations’ support for a peaceful settlement of the controversy in keeping with the principles of international law. Secretary Almagro also noted that the OAS values the message of peace and will not indulge in any threat to the peace and security of the region. Several members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as well as the United States and Brazil reiterated their unwavering and unequivocal support for Guyana and for a peaceful settlement of the controversy in accordance with international law. (DPI)