Natural Resource Minister to host first press conference this month

Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas
Three years after assuming office…
Kaieteur News – Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo has said that Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat will be hosting his first press conference this month.
The announcement comes three years after Bharrat assumed the office as Minister. Responding to a question from Kaieteur News, at a press conference on Thursday, the VP said “I told the Minister. He said to me, he is preparing a press conference to deal with all the issues. He said he will do the end of year press conference but I said that I think he will do it in November because you don’t have to wait till the end of the year to host a press conference.”
The Vice President had previously said that he has no objection to the Natural Resource Minister hosting independent press briefings on the daily management of the oil sector. The Vice President encouraged the Minister to engage the media since he has not done so in three years.
It is important to note that almost every week the Vice President hosts press conferences to address policy issues in the oil and gas sector. “I agree with that,” the Vice President had said, adding, “Somehow there is a feeling that I tell him not to have that press conference. But the more they (Vickram Bharrat’s ministry) do in that regard then it is easier for me to deal with policy so I don’t have to deal with routine issues…the more information they supply, (the better it is). I have no objection to that happening.”
In recent times, Kaieteur News has been at the forefront of highlighting the minister’s failure to host a press conference to address key issues in the industry. With Guyana heralded as the fastest-growing economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), thanks to its burgeoning oil and gas industry, the political Opposition in Guyana has incessantly advocated for transparency and accountability as the sector’s guiding principles.
Industry insiders and stakeholders are eagerly awaiting Minister Bharrat’s engagement with the media to shed light on pressing issues such as those listed below:
What’s the BIG SECRET with “Critics” Contract?
