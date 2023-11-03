Minister Bharrat now has power to issue licences for carbon capture and storage

Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat is now empowered by virtue of the Petroleum Activities Law to grant licences for the storage of Carbon Dioxide (CO2).
Such a licence would give a licensee the exclusive right to explore for and develop underground carbon dioxide storage sites.
Notably, the licence paves the way for a process called Carbon Capture Storage (CCS). This is a crucial technological strategy in the fight against global climate change. Research shows that it involves capturing CO2 emissions produced from the use of fossil fuels in electricity generation and industrial processes, preventing CO2 from entering the atmosphere and contributing to the greenhouse effect.
The criticality of CCS can be understood from multiple angles:
In essence, CCS is critical because it provides a pragmatic solution that can be implemented alongside other strategies to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to the global effort to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.
With the law empowering Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat to now issue licenses for carbon dioxide storage, the country is clearly on the verge of taking another progressive step in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions footprint.
