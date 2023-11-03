Jamaican Sara Misir is set to feature in GMR&SC/E-Net Caribbean Clash of Champions

Kaieteur Sports – Jamaica’s trailblazing Formula Woman racer, Sara Misir, is gearing up for her inaugural appearance in the Group 4 category at the ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions scheduled for November 5th, taking place at the South Dakota Circuit.

Sara’s motorsport journey has been nothing short of impressive. She burst onto the international scene in 2022 when she made her debut in the prestigious GT Cup Championship in the UK. During this time, she proudly represented the Formula Woman Team for McLaren Customer Racing in the British GT Cup Championship.

Returning to her home turf at the Dover Raceway, Misir demonstrated her prowess, securing an incredible three consecutive victories in JRDC meets. This remarkable achievement led to her being crowned the champion in both the 2022 JRDC Modified Production 3 and TS1 Classes.

Sara Misir is far from an ordinary competitor. Prior to her motorsport endeavors, she excelled as a dedicated equestrian, showcasing unwavering resilience and determination, even in the face of adversity. Following a severe accident resulting in a broken jaw and fractured skull, she made a remarkable recovery within six months, solidifying her reputation as a formidable force.

Now, she is poised to take on the Group 4 competition, intent on proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with, ready to give her male counterparts a run for their money. Notably, this event marks the first time a female competitor enters the “big boys” league.

The roster of Group 4 racers hails from various countries, including Guyana with notable names like Mark Vieira, Andrew King, Kevin Jeffrey, Vishok Persaud, and Denzil Hopkinson. Trinidad also contributes drivers such as Franklyn Boodram and Kristian Boodoosingh, while Mark Maloney represents Barbados. In the Jamaican contingent, Misir will join the seasoned racer Doug Gore, promising an exciting addition for female motorsport enthusiasts.

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) has pledged an unprecedented event at the South Dakota Circuit on November 5th. Countries like Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Canada, and the USA, along with the Guyanese racers, will be competing in this spectacle. Furthermore, bikers from the United Kingdom, various parts of the Caribbean, and the USA will engage in thrilling races against their Guyanese counterparts, including prominent riders like Matthew Vieira and Kevin Persaud.

The excitement revs up starting at 11:00 AM, and fans can anticipate an electrifying day of motor racing.