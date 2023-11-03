H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – VENEZUELA CONDUCTING A LOW-LEVEL PROXY WAR

Kaieteur News – There was SN October 30th caption about more Venezuelans arriving in Region Two, and there I was bracing myself. A development is taken from one place in Guyana, another from elsewhere, and some more from other communities. A picture emerges, understanding comes. I believe that Venezuela is conducting a low-level proxy war on Guyana’s side of the border, what the men in uniform would term an example of low-intensity hybrid warfare.

Yes, most Guyanese have heard, seen, or read about big vision ambitions: Guayana Essequiba, and how the sun features in that planet. In essence, that is the big story, where all roads lead. The desired outcome may not be achieved today due to a confluence of circumstances: Americans, courts, court of international expression, and Guyana’s determination. Indeed, Guyanese leaders have already drawn their line in the sand: no meeting for dialoguing on the border controversy. On this occasion, I am one with that Government leadership stance. If there is no meeting and talking, then there should be no opportunity for listening to any bargaining about a piece of land for neighbourhood peace. The barrel of a gun pressed to the head is what that Venezuelan insistence sounds like to me. There can be no half and half overtures from the Western side of the border, not even a blade, or an inch, or a morsel of Guyana’s gravel.

I think the Venezuelans have already come to that place of an impregnable brick wall thwarting their calculations. Hence, there is this resorting by our neighbours to taking a little piece of territory at a time, through its citizens on Guyana’s ground. Oftentimes, it is not so little. Because when aggregated, these innocent appearing intrusions chip big chunks off Guyana’s map. Whether Region Two, per the media, or Region Four (GT, according to me), and the others, a local map of Venezuelan presences is sure to pinpoint clusters of neighbours huddled in the many deep recesses of Guyana. As a migrant of several decades, I prioritize hospitality and compassion. Hospitality is not unlimited; I hasten to add. In terms of economics, we have the wealth, and the money, and business activity, so migrants will flock, as they have done since before Al Martino sang, “Yesterday when I was young.”

Unfortunately, this does not extend to criminal gangs, as in the well-known Syndicatos presences reported to be prolific here. That is one form of infiltration. Another is the ex-military types planted here for use later. I regret having to exclude these friends from the circle of genuine economic migrants, for I see them as emblems of Venezuela’s undeclared proxy war against Guyana, in what is a naked and unadulterated land grab. Reports are of hinterland communities menaced and besieged; of Guyanese being victimized and held hostage; and of a Venezuelan version of governance prevailing in distant local habitats. What can a lone Guyanese driver or boatman do at a checkpoint bristling with hostility? Or gold miners robbed of the results of their hard-earned labour?

If the cumulative effect of these actions and realities are not the equivalent of a low-level proxy war by Venezuela against Guyana, then I am going back to school, and starting over with reading the alphabet to re-educate myself. To boost the proxy war, there has been the war of words in what is a shouting war, and not a shooting one (in the open). In the circumstances, Guyana should not be giving a breath of assistance to help the Venezuelan cause. Think markings on police vehicles; then, think of a governmental directive to GECOM to get on with its Spanish. For the present time, Spanish should be out, let Chinese be the ‘in’ thing.

On a separate note, there is the issue of the number of Venezuelans that are here, a real accurate number, or close to it. It could easily be 50,000; perhaps relentlessly pushing to the six-figure mark, hopefully far from there. With a concerted drive, Guyanese could be overwhelmed into minority status without a firearm being cranked. I will say nothing about that final question on the December 3rd referendum, but it has a lot of teeth. Give people an incentive. Expand horizons. Set a dragnet. This is notwithstanding CARICOM position of internal and construct and all. I always recall Hitler and Czechoslovakia, and more recently Putin and Crimea. In America, Mexicans speak of Reconquista, which goes back to Sam Houston and Texas, with the Alamo whipped into inspiration. This was after seeding Mexico’s sprawling territory with Yankees adventurers and land-grabbers. Guyanese who didn’t know now know; and those who did are reminded. Precedents.

On still another note, the oil could be done in 20-30 years, barring more massive discoveries. When the oil done, Americans gone. Where is Guyana then? Is Venezuela in a holding pattern, taking the long view, playing the long game? Waiting to pounce then for is considered its sacred, inviolable, nonnegotiable, national patrimony? I think impatience is getting the better of neighbours, plus they read of the wealth being shipped away. So, they operate on the sly, by proxy, with many a sticky fly in Guyana’s ointment. War could always be fought by other means.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)