‘History-making’ Archibald short of Pan Am 200m medal

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – “It’s time to rest up and come again next season,” were the words of Emanuel Archibald after finishing 8th in the men’s 200m finals at the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile last evening.

A visibly overwhelmed Archibald is not widely recognised for his prowess in the 200m, but the 29-year-old athlete expressed that even reaching the final was an accomplishment in itself.

Archibald completed the race at the back of the pack with a time of 21.38 seconds, which was notably slower than his personal best of 20.69 seconds, achieved when he clinched victory in the International Men’s 200m finals at the Trinidad and Tobago National Championships in July.

Brazil’s Renan Correa seized the gold medal, clocking an impressive 20.37 seconds, surpassing the Pan Am Games 100m champion, Jose Gonzalez of the Dominican Republic, who secured silver with a time of 20.56 seconds. The bronze medal went to Janeil Buntin from St Kitts and Nevis, finishing in 20.79 seconds.

Archibald candidly admitted that, although he had hoped to challenge for a medal in the 200m, he hadn’t put in enough work throughout the season as he did in the 100m, and realistically, a Pan Am medal in the 200m was out of reach.

Despite his 200m performance, Archibald will conclude his 2023 season with two historic achievements that will forever mark his name in the annals of Guyanese track and field.

In San Salvador, Archibald sprinted to victory in the men’s 100m at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, becoming the first Guyanese athlete to achieve this feat in the event’s history, which began in 1926.

Furthermore, Archibald became the first Guyanese male to secure a 100m medal at the Pan Am Games, with Jasmine Abrams being the first female athlete from Guyana to achieve the same accolade, dating back to 1951.

According to the athlete, who hails from Linden, this year has demonstrated that he can compete with the best athletes in the world “I just have to stay focused, stay patient and execute as the coach would say.”

Looking ahead, Archibald intends to shift his focus towards qualifying for his second Olympic Games, this time aiming for direct qualification to the Paris Olympics.