Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Businessman arrested for abusing Venezuelans

Nov 03, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A businessman, identified as 37-year-old Ahmad Ally of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is in police custody after he allegedly bullied two Venezuelan nationals to strip and walk naked down the road.

The Venezuelan nationals who were treated inhumanely by the businessman

The Venezuelan nationals who were treated inhumanely by the businessman

“They were made to walk naked on the street at Peter’s Hall and treated inhumanely,” police said.  Ally turned himself in around 13:30hrs on Thursday at the Providence Police Station, EBD accompanied by his lawyer.

He told police that he had a cutlass in his hand when he instructed the man and woman to walk naked. Ally, however, denied videoing the duo. His victims reportedly accused him of lying and claimed that he used a red mobile phone to make the video. Police are currently scanning his red-coloured cell phone at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters for deleted videos. Investigators told Kaieteur News too that the victims did not steal anything from the businessman.  He reportedly committed the act because of his personal beliefs.

Ally remains in custody as investigations continue.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

What’s the BIG SECRET with “Critics” Contract?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India dismantles Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot at Cricket World Cup with 302-run win

India dismantles Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot at Cricket World...

Nov 03, 2023

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India became the first team to secure a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup after Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell to help the hosts dismantle Sri Lanka for a...
Read More
‘History-making’ Archibald short of Pan Am 200m medal

‘History-making’ Archibald short of Pan Am...

Nov 03, 2023

Jamaican Sara Misir is set to feature in GMR&SC/E-Net Caribbean Clash of Champions

Jamaican Sara Misir is set to feature in...

Nov 03, 2023

Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0 victory over Sarah Lodge

Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0...

Nov 03, 2023

Basketball action in Berbice begins today

Basketball action in Berbice begins today

Nov 03, 2023

2023 Fitness Expo rolls off November 4

2023 Fitness Expo rolls off November 4

Nov 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]