Businessman arrested for abusing Venezuelans

Nov 03, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A businessman, identified as 37-year-old Ahmad Ally of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara (EBD), is in police custody after he allegedly bullied two Venezuelan nationals to strip and walk naked down the road.
“They were made to walk naked on the street at Peter’s Hall and treated inhumanely,” police said. Ally turned himself in around 13:30hrs on Thursday at the Providence Police Station, EBD accompanied by his lawyer.
He told police that he had a cutlass in his hand when he instructed the man and woman to walk naked. Ally, however, denied videoing the duo. His victims reportedly accused him of lying and claimed that he used a red mobile phone to make the video. Police are currently scanning his red-coloured cell phone at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters for deleted videos. Investigators told Kaieteur News too that the victims did not steal anything from the businessman. He reportedly committed the act because of his personal beliefs.
Ally remains in custody as investigations continue.
