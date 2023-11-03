Belly-full and meh want food box fuh carry home

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys nah gan lie. When dem get invite to certain functions, weh food sharing free, dem boys does go.

De odder day, dem boys get invite to an event and dem boys turn up. De host and dem boys start up a conversation. Looking around, dem boys ask de host, how much people he invited. He seh 50. Dem boys then asked he how much people he cater for with de food. He seh 50.

Dem boys tell he that he gan run into problems. He ask dem boys why dem saying so. Dem boys had to explain that when yuh invite Guyanese to yuh function, some of dem does walk with extras. Dem does bring dem children and some of dem does even walk with dem friends, especially if liquor is on de menu. Dat mean that yuh gat to cater for extra.

But is not dat which does cause de problem. De problem is dat a new trend has developed dese days. When people go to function, dem does eat dem belly full. Deh gat some men when dem go to function and food sharing, yuh does believe dem did not eat fuh de whole week. Dem plate full high like a skyscraper and dem going back for second and third servings.

And when is time fuh leave, dem does want two and three boxes fuh carry home. Dem does mek sure dem tell de host, ” De mistress seh nah fuhget she”. So that is why when yuh gat a function and yuh invite 50 persons, yuh does gat to cater for 200.

Talk Half! Leff Half!