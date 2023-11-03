Basketball action in Berbice begins today

Kaieteur Sports – Basketball action returns to Berbice from today Friday 3rd November and continues over the weekend.

The occasion is the New Amsterdam Town Day committee three days Basketball Competition which will be held at the Vryman’s Erven basketball court in New Amsterdam. The competition will culminate on Sunday 5th with the grand finale and third place play off.

A total of five teams are expected to take part in the competition which gets on the way at 19:00hrs. The teams slated to take part are Fyrish, Ithaca, Hope Town, New Amsterdam and the Guyana Fire Service.

The competition which will be played on a knockout basis will see each game lasting 50 minutes each.

Trophies and cash incentives will be presented to the top three teams. While the MVP and best defensive player will also be rewarded with prizes.

Among the sponsors are J Supermarket of Berbice and Homeline Furnishing.

The game is part of the Town Of New Amsterdam 132nd anniversary which is being held under the theme “Embracing inclusivity for sustainable development of New Amsterdam”. (Samuel Whyte)