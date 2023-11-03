Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0 victory over Sarah Lodge

Nov 03, 2023 Sports

Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football Cup

Kaieteur News – The eagerly awaited Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter Ward Knockout Football Championship 2023 continued on Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, setting the stage for an enthralling night of football action. The crowd was treated to a series of electrifying clashes, with seven intense 30-minute encounters that left the spectators in awe. Teams such as; Mocha, Kitty, Back Circle, Expendables, Gold is Money, and Stabroek Ballers displayed their prowess on the pitch, securing impressive victories.

Despite a slight delay, the second night of the competition finally kicked off with a riveting showdown between Mocha and Wales, ultimately concluding with a 1-0 scoreline. Mocha managed to maintain a clean sheet against the West Demerara side after securing an early goal, firmly establishing their position as contenders in the tournament.

Some of the action between Lilliendaal and Melanie on Wednesday evening.

Some of the action between Lilliendaal and Melanie on Wednesday evening.

The second match witnessed Lilliendaal and Melanie battling it out to a 1-1 draw, while Kitty emerged victorious over Crane with a 2-1 triumph in a penalty shootout. The fourth match of the evening saw the dominant Back Circle team from East Ruimveldt make a commanding entrance into the competition, overpowering Sarah Lodge (Stewartville) with a convincing 3-0 win.

Albouystown and Expendables, on the other hand, engaged in a goalless draw, but Albouystown eventually succumbed 3-2 after the penalty shootout. While, the final two matches of the evening, Gold is Money and Stabroek Ballers secured decisive 1-0 victories against Beterverwagting and Paradise Invaders, respectively.

Mocha striker (No.6) making his way into Wales' 18 yards box during an unsuccessful attempt at goal.

Mocha striker (No.6) making his way into Wales’ 18 yards box during an unsuccessful attempt at goal.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, Tournament Coordinator, Lennox Arthur announced that all matches originally scheduled for November 5th will now take place on Saturday, November 4th, due to unforeseen constraints. Any further adjustments to the fixtures will be promptly communicated as soon as this information becomes available to Kaieteur News.

This tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dr. Linden Dodson, GTT, IPA, CIDI, Reunion Gold Inc, Superbet, Gafoors, E-Net, Toolsie Persaud, BK International, Star Party Rental, New GPC Inc, Busta, John Fernandes Limited, NAMILCO, and New Thriving.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 01, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

What’s the BIG SECRET with “Critics” Contract?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

India dismantles Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot at Cricket World Cup with 302-run win

India dismantles Sri Lanka to book semifinal spot at Cricket World...

Nov 03, 2023

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India became the first team to secure a semifinal spot at the Cricket World Cup after Mohammed Siraj bowled a stellar opening spell to help the hosts dismantle Sri Lanka for a...
Read More
‘History-making’ Archibald short of Pan Am 200m medal

‘History-making’ Archibald short of Pan Am...

Nov 03, 2023

Jamaican Sara Misir is set to feature in GMR&SC/E-Net Caribbean Clash of Champions

Jamaican Sara Misir is set to feature in...

Nov 03, 2023

Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0 victory over Sarah Lodge

Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0...

Nov 03, 2023

Basketball action in Berbice begins today

Basketball action in Berbice begins today

Nov 03, 2023

2023 Fitness Expo rolls off November 4

2023 Fitness Expo rolls off November 4

Nov 03, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]