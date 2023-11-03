Back Circle make grand entrance with stunning 3-0 victory over Sarah Lodge

Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2023 Sports
Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football Cup
Kaieteur News – The eagerly awaited Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter Ward Knockout Football Championship 2023 continued on Wednesday evening at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, setting the stage for an enthralling night of football action. The crowd was treated to a series of electrifying clashes, with seven intense 30-minute encounters that left the spectators in awe. Teams such as; Mocha, Kitty, Back Circle, Expendables, Gold is Money, and Stabroek Ballers displayed their prowess on the pitch, securing impressive victories.
Despite a slight delay, the second night of the competition finally kicked off with a riveting showdown between Mocha and Wales, ultimately concluding with a 1-0 scoreline. Mocha managed to maintain a clean sheet against the West Demerara side after securing an early goal, firmly establishing their position as contenders in the tournament.
The second match witnessed Lilliendaal and Melanie battling it out to a 1-1 draw, while Kitty emerged victorious over Crane with a 2-1 triumph in a penalty shootout. The fourth match of the evening saw the dominant Back Circle team from East Ruimveldt make a commanding entrance into the competition, overpowering Sarah Lodge (Stewartville) with a convincing 3-0 win.
Albouystown and Expendables, on the other hand, engaged in a goalless draw, but Albouystown eventually succumbed 3-2 after the penalty shootout. While, the final two matches of the evening, Gold is Money and Stabroek Ballers secured decisive 1-0 victories against Beterverwagting and Paradise Invaders, respectively.
Meanwhile, in a significant development, Tournament Coordinator, Lennox Arthur announced that all matches originally scheduled for November 5th will now take place on Saturday, November 4th, due to unforeseen constraints. Any further adjustments to the fixtures will be promptly communicated as soon as this information becomes available to Kaieteur News.
This tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dr. Linden Dodson, GTT, IPA, CIDI, Reunion Gold Inc, Superbet, Gafoors, E-Net, Toolsie Persaud, BK International, Star Party Rental, New GPC Inc, Busta, John Fernandes Limited, NAMILCO, and New Thriving.
