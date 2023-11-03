APA remains hopeful that appeal on Carbon Credit process will be heard

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) on Friday said it remains open to collaborating with the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) secretariat to arrive at a fair and transparent resolution to the Indigenous body’s appeal regarding the 2022 issuance of carbon credits to the Government of Guyana.

Last Friday, the APA said it was being forced to withdraw its appeal and it said the predicament was squarely at the feet of the ART Secretariat’s refusal to budge and address its concerns relating to the terms of reference (TORs) for the appeals committee which would determine the appeal. “At this stage, ART has not published its dismissal order,” the APA said.

The APA’s concerns relate to aspects of the TORs which would, “undermine the fairness, legitimacy, effectiveness, and transparency of the appeal process.” The body added that on May 11, 2023, its initial complaint regarding the process employed for the issuance of carbon credits was rejected by the ART Secretariat. Interestingly, it said the same day that the secretariat dismissed its complaint; it published a new complaints guidance which elaborates new criteria for complaints and appeals.

“The organisation reiterates its call for further engagement with the ART Secretariat to consider its recommendation for improvements to the appeal process for all parties,” the APA said in a release on Friday. The Indigenous organisation said that following consultations with its executive committee and staff, the organisation determined, “that ART’s terms of reference, without our proposed revisions, does not ensure the impartiality, effectiveness, nor transparency of the appeal process.”

The APA said it cannot move ahead in full confidence of the process if it does not contain the minimum guarantees for fairness and accountability for all parties in line with international best practices, as reflected in ART’s own Complaints Guidance.

“We are, therefore, hopeful that the Secretariat is seriously considering our recommendations and remains open to engaging the organisation to ensure an equitable consultation process in the implementation of the appeal mechanism,” the entity said.

It noted that it has, “consistently worked with ART to ensure that the appeal process is in line with ART’s own guiding principles which include consideration for the legitimacy, impartiality, and transparency of its complaints and appeal mechanism.”

It said the principles also mirror international best practice principles for grievance mechanisms as set out in the United Nations Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights.

The APA mentioned a list of recommendations which it regarded, “as being vital to ensuring that the ART appeal process facilitates a balanced, informed, and responsible ruling not just in the APA’s case but for future grievances, as ART’s role in international carbon market trading will have deep and lasting implications for other countries and other communities’ participation in these processes.”

The indigenous body reiterated that its position on the issue cannot be viewed as a “win” or “loss” in the appeal, as our legitimate concerns reflect a need to improve the participation of Indigenous communities in climate financing mechanisms.