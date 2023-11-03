$252M estimated to build Reg. 7 Police HQ

Latest update November 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is set to build another police divisional headquarters, this time in Region Seven for an estimated cost of $$252,168,620.
The bids for the project were opened just recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. Some 14 companies submitted bids. This year, the Guyana Police Force was allocated some $2 billion from the national budget to enhance its infrastructure facilities, which included construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of police stations.
Last month, the ministry had gone out to tender for contractors to build the police headquarters for Region Six. That project is estimated to cost some $246 million. Earlier this year also, the ministry had commissioned a spanking new Police Divisional headquarters in Region Five to the tune of $201 million.
