2023 Fitness Expo rolls off November 4

Kaieteur Sports – Through promoting good health and fitness, the Guyana Fitness Games will be hosting its 7th edition of the Fitness Expo which unfolds on November 4th at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue. The Fitness Expo commences at precisely 6:30pm, inviting all to partake in the rhythmic “Soca Fitness Fete.” This vibrant dance party promises to have attendees grooving to the pulsating beats of Soca music, while effectively burning calories.

The excitement doesn’t conclude there. At 8:30pm, the Ultimate Schools Basketball Grudge Match will unfold, with Bishops’ High and Saint Stanislaus College squaring off in a thrilling showdown.

Noshavyah King, the event organiser, spoke fervently during the launching on Tuesday, encouraging everyone to mark their calendars for the thrill of a lifetime. She expressed, “Our exhibition area will be brimming with cutting-edge fitness equipment, valuable nutrition tips, and expert guidance to support your journey toward a healthier you. Join us at the Fitness Expo 2023, where the spirit of fitness and camaraderie will reach new heights. Whether you’re a dedicated fitness enthusiast or merely seeking an unforgettable weekend of enjoyment, this event is tailor-made for you.”

The action will kicks off at noon on Sunday, November 5th, promising a day filled with sweat, strength, and sheer determination as the Fitness Challenge takes center stage. Participants will engage in a series of heart-pounding exercises designed to test their strength and push their fitness boundaries to new limits.

The Fitness Challenge includes the Elite Teams Competition for both males and females, allowing top athletes to showcase their prowess. For those who are new to the fitness scene, the Scaled Competition is specially designed for less seasoned athletes of both genders, offering a challenging yet accessible experience for all fitness enthusiasts.

Excitingly, the prizes have been increased this year. Each scaled athlete, upon registration, will receive $10,000, and each team entering the contest will bag $80,000, including an additional $100 per event won by the team.

Tickets for this event are available at MVP Sports and Genesis Fitness Gym for $2000. Alternatively, a weekend pass, which covers entry to all the events, can be obtained for $3500.