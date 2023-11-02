Watch yuh back when yuh being kind!

Kaieteur News – Sometimes when yuh too nice to people, dem does tek advantage of yuh. Imagine a man go by another man gate and beg fuh something. He was given a lil raise and yet he turn around and shoot de man wah just help he out.

Yuh help one man or woman and de word gets around. De next thing yuh know de whole neighborhood deh by yuh gate begging fuh an onion, a garlic, a match or a pint of cooking oil. But most come fuh a lil ‘raise’.

The moment you extend a helping hand, it’s like a siren call to those lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce on your kindness. Dem start believing that you’re the answer to all their problems, a one-person 24/7 customer service hotline.

Dem boys know of nuff cases where when you help somebody dem does turn around and tek advantage of yuh. Once yuh start helping dem. is like dem feel dem could tek advantage of yuh. Is morning, noon and night, day an day out, dem coming fuh ask yuh fuh something. And when yuh tell dem, dat yuh can’t help, dem get more vex dan you,

But de most hurtful of all is when yuh help someone and dem turn around and stab yuh in de back. That is called ingratitude and de must ungrateful does turn out to be dem wah yuh help de most. Remember, being kind is a virtue, but guarding your back is a necessity. It reminded dem boys about de story of conversation Adam had with God. One day in the Garden of Eden, God notices that Adam looks down in the dumps

“What’s up Adam?” says God.

“Not to be ungrateful God, it’s great here and everything but I’m lonely all on my own,” replies Adam.

God thinks for a moment and says, “I know what, for a small price I’ll create a woman for you and then you won’t be lonely anymore.”

“A woman,” says Adam, “what’s a woman?”

“Well,” says God, “a woman is the most beautiful thing you can imagine: feminine, submissive, only speaks when spoken to, and will cook and clean, and satisfy your every desire whenever you want.”

“That sounds amazing God thanks,” replies Adam, “But what will this woman cost me?”

God replies, “I can offer you all this for the low, low price of just one arm and one leg.”

Adam considers this offer for a moment and then replies, “Seems a bit steep, what can I get for a rib?”

Talk Half! Leff Half!