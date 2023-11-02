Two men severely chopped as bicycle bandits go on robbery spree in Annandale   

Latest update November 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two bicycle bandits armed with cutlasses on Tuesday night went on a robbery spree at Annandale, East Coast Demerara leaving behind a bloody trail after severely chopping their victims.
Luckily the victims survived the ordeal but are now hospitalised nursing severe chop wounds. Their first victim a 22-year-old old man identified as Ryan Persaud sustained a fractured skull after they chopped him to the head in front of his home at Peter Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home. Persaud’s life was reportedly saved by an emergency surgery. He is reportedly recovering fine but his relatives will not forget how two bandits almost butchered him to death for his belongings. Persaud was attacked between 11:30 and 12:30 hrs.
He had just arrived from an outing with his brother and a friend. While his brother was opening the gate for him to drive in their yard a lone cutlass bandit with his face masked attacked. Persaud’s relatives who witnessed the ordeal recalled that the attacker had an accomplice on a bicycle apparently operating as a look out man.
While he kept watch the bandit armed with the cutlass advanced towards Persaud who was still seated in the driver’s seat of the car and chopped him to the head before relieving him of his cellular phone and other valuables. The bandit reportedly attempted to attack Persaud’s brother also but he had managed to secure himself inside of his house before the attacker could do so. The bandits fled while Persaud bled away in his car. After they were gone, Persaud’s relatives came out of their house and rushed him to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.
Not long after Persaud’s attack, the bicycle bandits struck again in Annandale, this time attacking a taxi driver, while he was reversing in the vicinity of a shop. He, however, fought back but they overpowered him and dealt him several chops before carting away with his valuables including cash. Kaieteur News was able to obtain video footage of the attack on the taxi driver.
According to the video a bandit rode up to the driver’s side of the car and smashed through the glass window with the cutlass and began hurling chops at the driver.
The bandit then prised open the car door and patted down the driver before chopping him again. As the bandit attempted to make it around to the passenger’s side of the car, the driver jumped and sprinted away. The bandit, however, chased after him. The bandit would appear in the frame again returning to pick up his bicycle before riding off. The driver returned to the car staggering with visible chops about his body. It appeared as if the bandits did not get to steal the taxi driver’s cell phone. He was seen calling someone on a hand held device before collapsing to the ground.
What’s the BIG SECRET with “Critics” Contract?
Nov 02, 2023…Aaliyah Abrams falls shorts in the women’s 400m final By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a day of varied outcomes for Emanuel Archibald and Aaliyah Abrams at the Pan Am Games in...
Nov 02, 2023
Nov 02, 2023
Nov 02, 2023
Nov 02, 2023
Nov 02, 2023
Kaieteur News – The same old discredited economic philosophy of the Jagdeo presidency is being pursued under the Irfaan... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]