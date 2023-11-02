Reddi leads Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy into Romario Shepherd U-13 finals over Albion

BCB 2023 Cricket Season

Kaieteur Sports – National Under13 player Leon Reddi on Saturday produced a magnificent innings of 67 to lead his team Rose Hall Poonai to a comfortable 24 runs victory over arch rivals Albion in the semifinals of the 2023 Romario Shepherd Under13 tournament. The match was played at the Area ‘H’ ground in very hot humid condition.

Reddi struck seven delightful boundaries in his match-winning innings. He and fellow Berbice Under13 player Balraj Narine added 21 for the first wicket before Narine was trapped LBW by R. Singh for 9. Reddi and captain Tameshwar Deonandan then added 80 for the 2nd wicket before Deonandan, the national under13 player was bowled by M. Ramsammy for 14. Another national under13 player Raefel Mckenzie then joined the solid Reddi and they added 42 for the 3rd wicket with the tall lanky Mckenzie scoring 33 with 2 boundaries. Reddi was eventually dismissed by R. Singh for 67 but Deo Seepersaud scored 16 at the end to boast RHT Poonai to 184 for 6 at the end of their allotted 30 overs.

Bowling for Albion were Rovin with 2 for 33 and R. Singh with 2 for 38. Extras contributed a solid 33 runs. Needing to score 185 from 30 overs to clinch their first Under13 finals place, Albion were off to a rocking start with S. Jumratty hitting a brisk 17 from 12 balls before he was trapped leg before by medium pacer Reddi in the fourth over at 31 for 1. Skipper Farook Balle was the second wicket to fall catch off the bowling of McKenzie, attempting a put shot for 7. National Player Nathaniel Ramsammy was adjusted LBW off Dinesh Singh for 21 while R. Marimuthoo was bowled by Balra Narine for 11.

A fighting innings of 49 from Rovin Lalbehari enabled Albion to eventually been bowled out for 162 in the 30th over. Lalbehari struck 4 boundaries and was last man out, caught off the medium pace of Leon Reddi when one short of a deserved half century. Off spinner Balraj Narine had the impressive bowling figures of 6-1-14-4 and he received support from Dinesh Singh with 2 for 33 while Leon Reddi ended a good all round performance with 2 for 36 from 5.2 overs.

The finals of the 2023 Romario Shepherd tournament would be played at the Rose Hall Canje Welfare Centre between Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy and Rose Hall Canje. This is the 4th Under 13 tournament organized by the BCB and the second to be sponsored by West Indies white ball all rounder. Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy, Rose Hall Canje and Port Mourant were the past winners of the Under13 Berbice tournaments.