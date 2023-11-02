Latest update November 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pensioner charged for defrauding man over $14M

Nov 02, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 75-year-old man was charged on Wednesday for defrauding 48-year-old Karan Singh $14,040,000 on March 2, 2023.

Charged and granted bail, Vishnu Mungal

Charged and granted bail, Vishnu Mungal

Vishnu Mungal appeared at the Golden Grove Magistrate Court, before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him, to which he pleaded not guilty. The accused was charged for the offence of “Obtaining Money by False Pretense, Contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.”

According to Police, in court the victim, Karan Singh, reportedly said that he would like to come to an agreement with the accused, stating that he would give him until November 14, 2023 to have the money repaid. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum $100,000 with conditions that he lodges his passport. The next matter is scheduled for November 17, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 30, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

What’s the BIG SECRET with “Critics” Contract?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Archibald through to Men’s 200m final

Archibald through to Men’s 200m final

Nov 02, 2023

…Aaliyah Abrams falls shorts in the women’s 400m final  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was a day of varied outcomes for Emanuel Archibald and Aaliyah Abrams at the Pan Am Games in...
Read More
AAG praise Abrams, Archibald for historic Pan Am Medal

AAG praise Abrams, Archibald for historic Pan Am...

Nov 02, 2023

LGC, MACORP’s 16th Golf Tournament to tee off November 4

LGC, MACORP’s 16th Golf Tournament to tee...

Nov 02, 2023

BFA to wrap up another successful league alongside fellow Associates

BFA to wrap up another successful league...

Nov 02, 2023

Reddi leads Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy into Romario Shepherd U-13 finals over Albion

Reddi leads Rose Hall Poonai Pharmacy into...

Nov 02, 2023

Forde, Auguste and company steer WIA to huge 92 run win over Harpy Eagles 

Forde, Auguste and company steer WIA to huge 92...

Nov 02, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Beg, borrow and buy

    Kaieteur News – The same old discredited economic philosophy of the Jagdeo presidency is being pursued under the Irfaan... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]