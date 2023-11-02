Pensioner charged for defrauding man over $14M

Kaieteur News – A 75-year-old man was charged on Wednesday for defrauding 48-year-old Karan Singh $14,040,000 on March 2, 2023.

Vishnu Mungal appeared at the Golden Grove Magistrate Court, before Senior Magistrate, Sunil Scarce, where the charge was read to him, to which he pleaded not guilty. The accused was charged for the offence of “Obtaining Money by False Pretense, Contrary to Section 194 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.”

According to Police, in court the victim, Karan Singh, reportedly said that he would like to come to an agreement with the accused, stating that he would give him until November 14, 2023 to have the money repaid. The magistrate then granted bail in the sum $100,000 with conditions that he lodges his passport. The next matter is scheduled for November 17, 2023.