LGC, MACORP’s 16th Golf Tournament to tee off November 4

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) launched the 16th annual MACORP Golf tournament set for this weekend, with a variety of prizes up for grabs by some of the world’s/Guyana’s best golfers on show.

The small launch was held at MACORP’s headquarters located at 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where the company’s general manager German Consuegra and LGC boss Pantajille Persuad, made the move official.

November 4 will see a number of top local golfers on show at the Lusignan Golf Course. Apart from the on-Green action, the tournament is part of a huge celebration as MACORP celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Over the years, MACORP had played an integral role in the physical development and rehabilitation of the LGC’s Greens, Course and drainage systems, making it an exceptional surface for golfing.

During his remarks, Persaud outlined that both MACORP and the LGC are joined by hip, as they have been closely knitted for a number of years. The LGC president dubbed the tourney as Paramount.

He noted that golf is a rapidly growing sport, while hinting that the recent lot of overseas golfers who were in Guyana for the recent Open Cup, have chosen to stay and will be a part of the MACORP tournament.

Furthermore, Persaud said that the LGC has asked the government to increase the holes at the course as part of a wider development plan.

He also noted that a request for some additional land was also made and hoped that those at MACORP can assist in steering the club in the right direction, as it relates to the ground work needed.

MACORP’s boss Consuegra lauded the sport, the fraternity and shared similar sentiments as it related to the relationship between the Machinery giants and the Golf fraternity.