H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Recommendation No.1: I lost count for VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The word came to me that the Hon. Vice President, Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, was in his usual flamboyant and raucous form during his most recent press conference on the last Thursday in October. Frankly, this is most disappointing coming from a leader so seasoned, a politician so savvy, a man so sturdy in resolution, but so slimmed down where the better aspects of comportment are concerned. Now, it is my painful duty (self-appointed and self-inflicted) to groom and guide my younger brother toward what the times and circumstances demand of him; indeed, of all of us Guyanese.

Like it or lump it, Bharat Jagdeo is a former head of state, and today he is Guyana’s lead oil head. There is acknowledgement that it is a weighty responsibility, and Dr. Jagdeo has grown thin at the seams, many times rupturing rather rowdily. Last Thursday was a case in point; hearsay, to be sure, but nobody could not have heard him, or misinterpreted the big chief, even if they spoke no English. First, he railed at the Opposition Leader, then took solace in broadsiding others. Somebody noted that I came in for honorable mention; thanks for the favor, doc, whether honorable, or otherwise. Keep this up, and people will start talking. About whom is a little on the, shall I say, funny side; who is short of real friends; and who is bringing himself into great disrepute with these weekly ravings and rantings.

For Dr. J’s edification, he may think that he is pleasing Lord Alistair, but I am sure the Exxon headhunter is an individual who prides himself on Episcopalian civility, and good ole Southern courtliness. I say the latter though the roots of the man from Exxon may be further north, especially given a name like his. So, what Dr. Jagdeo mistakenly thinks is impressing his audience is building up reservoirs of distaste. Here is one for the VP: if Aubrey Norton could transform from formidable street fighter to restrained diplomat, then it is compulsory for the VP to layoff the cussin and buze-in, and lowering himself in the eyes of the resident diplomatic corp. I am sure High Commissioner Miller is appalled, if not fit to be tied, at the deplorable nature of Dr. Jagdeo’s weekly verbal productions, which are a combination of opera, theater, and obscene aroma. Candidly, this is vice presidential descent into the pits of diatribe, tirade, and masquerade for special listeners.

Having said the above, I do appreciate that the weekly press conferences hosted by the man from Unity is about putting on a performance for his captive and gullible audience. And his media minions, who I label the cutlery butlers. While that is so, there are other audiences: mature, intelligent, sophisticated, all urbane men and women of the world. After all, Guyana is now a magnet for foreign money and unending foreign interest from heavy hitters from everywhere. Therefore, it is most unseemly for this country’s second in command (I thought it best to settle for that today), to be doing his best imitation of some cheap street brawler, some common gang leader. What would the guys from Oxford, Harvard, and Texas A&M, and even Moscow’s Patrice Lumumba say? Thus, I am exhorting the VP to lighten up and straighten up himself, and to freshen up his routine. It is becoming increasingly stale, most predictable, rather humdrum, food for any bum and scum.

Instead of his embracing that road, I urge Dr. Jagdeo to look at where Guyana is today. It is now caviar and champagne country, so he has to leave the peppery duck curry and chutney (and cook-up rice and bush rum) exhibitions behind. This is the big time and prime time, brother Jay, and it is time to get with the high times. Guyana has oil, and because of oil, Guyana has Venezuela. There cannot be conversing for consensus on the border controversy in one breath, and then screaming, cursing and kicking in the next.

At his own fellow Guyanese, be they real foes, or ones he made up in his own overwrought mind for his own purposes. It just will not do. Rather poor form, I say, if anyone were to ask me. Though no one did, I am still extending a kind hand to the VP to save him from himself.

Though the word may be alien and misunderstood to him, I still encourage: be a statesman, sir. He must do more than rise to the new challenges, which come with their own napalm, some of them developed by the VP himself. He must master his universe, and cannot be the same unchanging, unlearning, and unhinging presence in the new Guyana going through its early paces and to high altitude places. What I am recommending to Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo, therefore, boils down to this: he must extricate himself from the murk and the muck and what leaves civilized people dumbstruck. Rise with the times, don’t stay a second longer in the swamp that is relished so much. Grow with Guyana; or be good material for a great, big belly laff every week. Or consternation from the soft-spirited.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)