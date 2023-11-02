Golden Jaguars receive Nations League match fees

Latest update November 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2023 Sports
…Guyana return to action Nov. 18 & 21 in the Dominican Republic
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports – One week after Kaieteur News published a letter to the editor from the Golden Jaguars addressing outstanding match fees and various football-related concerns, reports emerged that the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has initiated payments for the team’s four Concacaf Nations League matches.
The Golden Jaguars currently lead Group C in League B of the Nations League, having maintained an unbeaten streak across four matches, positioning them on the brink of advancing to League A with just one favourable outcome.
Despite their exceptional performance, Coach Jamaal Shabazz’s squad expressed discontent with the treatment received from the GFF, voicing their grievances collectively on a range of issues.
As per information obtained by Kaieteur News, Golden Jaguars players are compensated at a rate of US$350 for each starting appearance, while substitute players receive US$250, and unused substitutes pocket US$150.
Moreover, there’s a bonus win fee of US$100, and an additional US$25 per goal scored, with the team tallying 14 goals while conceding only five in the current Nations League season.
Regrettably, sources reveal that players are still awaiting payments for their August 2 clash against Ethiopia, without any specific timeline provided for the settlement.
Meanwhile, Concacaf has officially released the schedule for the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League matches set during the upcoming November FIFA men’s Match Window.
The final 30 matches are scheduled to take place between November 16-21, featuring the League A Quarterfinals to determine the four advancing teams for the 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League Finals and qualification for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. This period will also conclude the Group Stage matches for Leagues B and C.
Guyana is set to engage in consecutive matches at the Estadio Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, playing against the Bahamas on November 18 and clashing with Antigua and Barbuda on November 21.
