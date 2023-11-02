Forde, Auguste and company steer WIA to huge 92 run win over Harpy Eagles

CWI CG United Super50 Cup – Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. West Indies Academy

Kaieteur Sports – A composed batting expo led by half-centurion Matthew Forde, saw the West Indies Academy serve up a 92-run win to the Guyana Harpy Eagles, as yesterday round of matches continued across Trinidad and Tobago.

Playing at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, West Indies Academy posted a solid 263 all out in 50 overs as Forde held down the middle-order with 52 off 55, finding the ropes 4 times with 2 sixes.

Bowling for Guyana was decent, dominated mainly by the spinners in Kevin Sinclair (2-36), Gudakesh Motie (2-39), Veerasammy Permaul (2-38) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (1-27). Tear-away fast-bowler Shamar Joseph had a good spell as he continued to develop, grabbing 2-59.

Opener Teddy Bishop (48) and Nyeem Young (42) missed out on respective fifties, as the former hammered 8 fours while the latter had a pair of fours and sixes.

Joshua Bishop was run out for 37 while Kevin Wickham chipped in with 32, Akeem Auguste (17) and Guyanese Matthew Nandu (15), batted the Windies Academy to a win but more importantly adding confidence to their camp.

Chasing an above average today, Guyana Harpy Eagles never found their altitude, being reduced to 171 in 35.1 overs with Sinclair who returned with the bat and attempted a fightback with 46 (6×4 1×6).

Auguste and Young then teamed up again, this time with the ball to return match-altering figures of 4-47 and 3-18, respectively.

Skipper Permaul had a cameo of 32 off 27 but apart from Tevin Imlach (17), alongside openers Kevlon Anderson (27) and Hemraj (16).

Wickham, Joshua Bishop and Guyanese spinner Ashmead Nedd all returned a wicket each to help WIA notch up a huge win over the Eagles.