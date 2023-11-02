BFA to wrap up another successful league alongside fellow Associates

Kaieteur Sports – For the first time in over a decade, nine Bartica clubs have been afforded the opportunity to participate in two rounds of competition (Round Robin phase) and now with assistance from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). It is safe to say that, the BFA is well on their way to Men’s Senior League berth.

Is the BFA on the verge of completing in 2023 Senior Men’s League? Here is what BFA Head, Alden Marslowe had to say, in a recent post, “We (BFA) applaud all of the participants for their steadfast commitment to keeping the sport alive and growing in our town.” He also made special mention to the Beacons Football Club, which have had an undefeated run in the BFA Regional Association League, so far (with one match to go) and will be gunning for a win against defending champions, Rivers View Football Club for a shot at the league title.

“I acknowledge the input of the BFA team members, whose contribution is priceless. Amidst the noise and haste of life at Bartica, and the myriad of challenges that we encounter in our environment, we could not have presented such a success venture on our own.

With our need for much assistance, the Guyana Football Federation stepped up and provided valuable input, just like it did the previous year (when we played a one-round mini-league). Incidentally, this assistant has not been exclusive to the Bartica Association, but rather, it was made available to all nine member associations of the GFF across the country,” Marslowe explained.

According to him, the GFF’s Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) is having an amazing impact on the development of football in Guyana. I know for sure that Bartica continues to benefit tremendously from the initiative, which has provided us with finances for managing our league, equipment for the upkeep of the Bartica Football Academy Training Centre, balls and equipment for all clubs, stipend for our Technical Development Officer and Youth Development Coach, training geared towards building capacity for administrators, coaches and match officials, and the promotion of grassroots development programmes.”

Meanwhile, the BFA Head praises the GFF for the implementation and continuance of this breakthrough initiative. Through M-FAP, Bartica have began to see many great successes in the sport, very much like they used to, many years ago. In addition, the Bartica Football Academy Training Centre continues to cater for young players at various levels, including grassroots, under-13, under-15 and under-17.

However, Bartica is not the only community that has been experiencing the impact of M-FAP. In fact most, If not all, of the GFF’s member associations have either completed, or are close to completing, their respective Men’s Senior Leagues.

In addition to that, this summer has seen the commencement of an unprecedented number of grassroots football programmes across the country. Notably, the GFF Elite League is also back, following a lengthy pause, initially caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.