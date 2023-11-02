Archibald through to Men’s 200m final

…Aaliyah Abrams falls shorts in the women’s 400m final

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – It was a day of varied outcomes for Emanuel Archibald and Aaliyah Abrams at the Pan Am Games in Chile.

Archibald progressed to the men’s 200m finals, while Abrams couldn’t secure a top-three finish in the women’s 400m finals.

Abrams, watching her sister Jasmine win silver in the women’s 100m finals on Tuesday, was hoping to emulate her performance, but on a wet and cold night in Santiago, things didn’t go according to plan.

The experienced Olympian seemed fatigued, particularly in the final 120 metres, struggling to maintain her pace and finishing fifth (52.66s) as she attempted to catch the eventual gold medallist, Martina Weil of Chile.

Weil, the 2021 Pan Am U23 Games 400m silver medallist, ran 51.48 seconds to finish first, crossing the finish line amidst the thunderous roar of her home crowd. Ecuador’s Nicole Caicedo (51.76s) was second and Evelis Aguilar (51.95s) of Colombia was third.

On the other hand, after securing third place in the men’s 100m final, Archibald returned to the Julio Martínez National Stadium Coliseum, comfortably securing a spot in the men’s 200m finals.

Archibald earned his place in today’s final by finishing third in the qualifying heat, clocking in at 21.08 seconds, trailing behind St. Kitts and Nevis’ Janeil Buntin (20.97s) and the men’s 100m champion from the Dominican Republic, Jose Gonzalez (20.81s).

Among the competitors in the men’s 200m, Archibald had the fifth-fastest qualifying time. Renan Correa from Brazil posted the top time of 20.39 seconds.

While Archibald is better known for his prowess in the 100m and the long jump, his success in the 200m distance is noteworthy.

He entered the Pan Am Games with a season-best time of 20.69s, which was his winning time at the Trinidad and Tobago National Championships in July.