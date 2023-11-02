Agricola businessman remanded for 137 grammes of marijuana

Kaieteur News – A 52-year-old businessman of Lot 8 Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was remanded to prison on Wednesday after he appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where he was charged for being in possession of 137 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Junior De Cambra pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read to him. The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law, George Thomas, who made application for bail in a reasonable sum.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that they were no special reasons for the court to consider for De Cambra to be granted bail. Hence, the magistrate remanded the accused.

Police related that at about 15:00 hrs on Monday, acting on information, several ranks were dispatched to De Cambra’s place of residence, a two storey concrete building at Agricola.

On entry of the yard, ranks met the accused standing at the door at the bottom flat of the building and he later agreed for a search to be conducted at his residence.

On entering the premises, De Cambra told ranks that he has cannabis and would use it for smoking; he then directed the officers to the western side of the building and handed over a transparent plastic bag with what appeared to be seeds and leaves inside.

During the search ranks discovered two bulky bags, with suspected cannabis in the kitchen cupboard.

De Cambra was shown the bulky plastic bags and told of the offence committed. He was cautioned and arrested. He was subsequently escorted to the police narcotic branch where the suspected cannabis was weighed; it amounted to 137 grams of marijuana.

De Cambra will make his next court appearance on November 30, 2023.