AAG praise Abrams, Archibald for historic Pan Am Medal

Nov 02, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Amanda Hermonstine, is extending her heartfelt congratulations to sprinters Emanuel Archibald and Jasmine Abrams, on their historic 100m medals at the on-going Pan Am Games.

AAG president: Amanda Hermonstine

Abrams claimed the silver in the women’s final, while Archibald seized the bronze in the men’s equivalent on Tuesday evening in Santiago, Chile.

Hermonstine, on behalf of the track and field fraternity, was happy to boast of her disciplines ability to shine at global and regional events.

Acknowledging the dedication and endeavours of all athletes representing various disciplines at the Pan Am Games, Hermonstine emphasised, “Athletics consistently propels Guyana into the spotlight, especially at major events… I am immensely proud, considering the persistent challenges in securing additional athletes for our team.”

She commended not only the athletes but also their coaches and fellow administrators at the AAG for their unwavering dedication to the sport.

The Pan Am Games marked a historic moment for track and field athletes from Guyana, ending a 20-year medal drought with Abrams and Archibald’s remarkable achievements.

The last time a track and field athlete from Guyana stood on the podium at the Pan Am Games was in 2003 when Marian Burnett secured second place in the women’s 800m finals, and Aliann Pompey finished third in the women’s 400m finals.

Abrams and Archibald have made history by becoming the first track athletes to secure medals for Guyana in the 100m, for both men and women.

The only gold medal in athletics for Guyana belongs to James Wren-Gilkes, who won in the men’s 200m at the 1975 Pan Am Games in Mexico City.

