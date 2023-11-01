US$40 million to expand Eccles dumpsite road

Latest update November 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Eccles Landfill Road commonly called the ‘Dumpsite Road’ will soon be extended at a cost of US$40M (G$8,481,545,837). The road was under construction last year and the initial cost stood at G$1.2B.

At the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board Office, it was revealed that the Central Housing and Planning Authority is seeking contractors for the “extension of four lane road at Eccles Landfill”, a project which would be done in six lots.

The estimated figures for the lots are as follows: Lot1 $1,688,814,383, Lot2 $1,639,717,118, Lot3 $1,290,722,738, Lot4 $1,170,901,725, Lot5 $1,170,838,725 and Lot6 $1,520,551,148.

Kaieteur News understands that the upgrade was prompted due to the deterioration of the road. It is important to note that the Eccles dumpsite road connects Mandela Avenue to the Eccles highway.

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Extension of four lane road at Eccles Landfill, East Bank Demerara for Lots 1 to 6.

Bureau of Statistics

Supply and delivery of computer software licenses for Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of geometry sets and scientific calculators.

