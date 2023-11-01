Two wrongs don’t mek a right!

Latest update November 1st, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A real dreadful scene play out on social media yesterday, man! De video show two Venezuelan folks get stripped bare and put to walk down the road, boy. Even if dem two did do something wrong, the police supposed to be call in, man. No need to shame and disgrace dem people like that.
You know, this vigilante justice thing ain’t nothing new in Guyana, bro. When dem male thieves get catch, they usually get a good ‘licking. But dat ting is illegal and should never be supported, especially in these modern times, you know. Instead, we need to call the police and let them to escort the accused to the station; dat’s the way to go.
But having a woman and a man strip naked and forced to walk down the road, that’s downright humiliating and inhumane, man. If we let dat kinda behaviour slide, it’s just gonna make people more hostile towards immigrants, you feel me?
Now, we all know there’s some tension ’bout Venezuela claiming part of Guyana, and we gotta be careful that this don’t turn into some anti-immigrant frenzy. We want peace, but if the Venezuelan people see how two of their own get treated here, they might push their government to step in to protect their citizens, you know?
Guyana got an obligation to safeguard immigrants, man. We signed them international agreements that say so. There’s no excuse for what went down with that woman and her partner. The ones responsible need to get arrested, and charges gotta be brought against ’em. Their actions brought shame to Guyana, man, we can’t let that slide.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
This man is giving away our money NOW and talking about the future.
Nov 01, 2023…Women’s 100m silver for Abrams, men’s 100m bronze for Archibald By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald broke Guyana’s longstanding Pan Am Games...
Nov 01, 2023
Nov 01, 2023
Nov 01, 2023
Nov 01, 2023
Nov 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – A protest action was called last week to demand the oil companies operating in the Stabroek Block surrender... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]