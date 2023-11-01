Two wrongs don’t mek a right!

Kaieteur News – A real dreadful scene play out on social media yesterday, man! De video show two Venezuelan folks get stripped bare and put to walk down the road, boy. Even if dem two did do something wrong, the police supposed to be call in, man. No need to shame and disgrace dem people like that.

You know, this vigilante justice thing ain’t nothing new in Guyana, bro. When dem male thieves get catch, they usually get a good ‘licking. But dat ting is illegal and should never be supported, especially in these modern times, you know. Instead, we need to call the police and let them to escort the accused to the station; dat’s the way to go.

But having a woman and a man strip naked and forced to walk down the road, that’s downright humiliating and inhumane, man. If we let dat kinda behaviour slide, it’s just gonna make people more hostile towards immigrants, you feel me?

Now, we all know there’s some tension ’bout Venezuela claiming part of Guyana, and we gotta be careful that this don’t turn into some anti-immigrant frenzy. We want peace, but if the Venezuelan people see how two of their own get treated here, they might push their government to step in to protect their citizens, you know?

Guyana got an obligation to safeguard immigrants, man. We signed them international agreements that say so. There’s no excuse for what went down with that woman and her partner. The ones responsible need to get arrested, and charges gotta be brought against ’em. Their actions brought shame to Guyana, man, we can’t let that slide.

Talk Half! Leff Half!