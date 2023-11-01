Latest update November 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Santos Football Club secures first victory, while Western Tigers Football Club maintain Group B lead in Gff-Kfc Elite League Cup

Nov 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Santos Football Club clinched their first victory, while Western Tigers Football Club defeated Victoria Kings to maintain their lead in Group B of the Guyana Football Federation KFC Elite League Cup.

Santos on the attack against Milerock.

Victoria Kings Striker being challenged by an opponent from Western Tigers.

On Sunday, October 29th, Western Tigers Football Club achieved a resounding 4-0 victory over Victoria Kings Football Club at the Eve Leary Sports Club in Kingston, Georgetown.

Randolph Wanger found the net in both the 25th and 39th minutes, while Jermain Beckles added a third goal in the 31st minute, giving Western Tigers Football Club a 3-0 lead at halftime.

The final goal of the night was delivered by Daniel Wilson in the 73rd minute.

This victory means Western Tigers Football Club maintain the lead in Group B, amassing six points from two matches.

In the first match of the night, Santos Football Club clinched their first cup win by defeating Milerock Football Club with a score of 3-1.

Stefan Reynolds opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, followed by Darron Niles, who secured the second goal just before halftime, in the 26th minute.

Milerock Football Club attempted a comeback with a goal from Quacey Cadogan in the 63rd minute, but Darron Niles struck again in the 73rd minute of the game.

Santos Football Club has accumulated three points in Group A, with one win and one loss. They currently trail the table leader Guyana Defence Force and second place team Buxton United, both with three points from one played game.

Guyana Defence Force leads in terms of goal difference.

The KFC Elite League Cup features ten participating teams, which are divided into two groups. Group A includes Guyana Defence Force, Santos, Buxton United, Fruta Conquerors, and Milerock. Group B comprises Western Tigers, Guyana Police Force, Den Amstel, Victoria Kings, and Ann’s Grove.

The champions will earn a substantial prize of $1.5 million, while the second-place team will receive $1 million. The clubs finishing in third and fourth place will also be recognized, with prizes of $500,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Every weekend the league delivers an exciting showcase of outstanding talent, skill, and intense competition, captivating fans and enthusiasts alike.

