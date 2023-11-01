Latest update November 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

OAS Permanent Council to discuss surge in gang violence across the Americas

Nov 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a special meeting on Wednesday in the Simon Bolivar room at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, to discuss the surge in gang violence across the Americas.

Many countries in the Americas are currently in the grip of a troubling surge in gang violence and deadly criminal activities, OAS said in a release.

These developments have triggered societal breakdowns and are severely challenging law enforcement agencies and humanitarian groups. Security conditions have deteriorated to an unprecedented level in a cluster of historically troubled countries, pushing this issue to the forefront of their priorities. The Chair of the Permanent Council, Sir Ronald Sanders of Antigua and Barbuda, will introduce an expert discussion, designed to unravel the complexities of gang formation, delve into the role of organized crime, and emphasise the critical need for a united, multilateral response from law enforcement agencies across the OAS member states.

This event will look forward to deliver insights, expert perspectives, and actionable solutions with the participation of: Senator Reginald Armour, the Attorney-General of Trinidad and Tobago; María Eugenia Mata Chavarría, Director General of Armaments, Ministry of Public Security of Costa Rica; Romain Le Cour Grandmaison, Senior Expert, Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime; Ivan Marques, Secretary for Multidimensional Security, OAS General Secretariat; Caio Pellim, Law Enforcement Specialist, Department against Transnational Organized Crime, OAS General Secretariat.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 30, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This man is giving away our money NOW and talking about the future.

Sports

Abrams, Archibald break Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal jinx

Abrams, Archibald break Guyana’s Pan Am Games medal jinx

Nov 01, 2023

…Women’s 100m silver for Abrams, men’s 100m bronze for Archibald  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Jasmine Abrams and Emanuel Archibald broke Guyana’s longstanding Pan Am Games...
Read More
Harpy Eagles face Windies Academy, as battle for points heightens

Harpy Eagles face Windies Academy, as battle for...

Nov 01, 2023

Santos Football Club secures first victory, while Western Tigers Football Club maintain Group B lead in Gff-Kfc Elite League Cup

Santos Football Club secures first victory, while...

Nov 01, 2023

Camille’s Academy upset defending Champs Covent Garden in latest Janet Jagan Female Windball

Camille’s Academy upset defending Champs...

Nov 01, 2023

Master builder NABi Construction onboard ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions

Master builder NABi Construction onboard ENet...

Nov 01, 2023

Banks DIH win Pinktober Circle Tennis

Banks DIH win Pinktober Circle Tennis

Nov 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]