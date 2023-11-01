OAS Permanent Council to discuss surge in gang violence across the Americas

Kaieteur News – The Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS) will hold a special meeting on Wednesday in the Simon Bolivar room at OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, to discuss the surge in gang violence across the Americas.

Many countries in the Americas are currently in the grip of a troubling surge in gang violence and deadly criminal activities, OAS said in a release.

These developments have triggered societal breakdowns and are severely challenging law enforcement agencies and humanitarian groups. Security conditions have deteriorated to an unprecedented level in a cluster of historically troubled countries, pushing this issue to the forefront of their priorities. The Chair of the Permanent Council, Sir Ronald Sanders of Antigua and Barbuda, will introduce an expert discussion, designed to unravel the complexities of gang formation, delve into the role of organized crime, and emphasise the critical need for a united, multilateral response from law enforcement agencies across the OAS member states.

This event will look forward to deliver insights, expert perspectives, and actionable solutions with the participation of: Senator Reginald Armour, the Attorney-General of Trinidad and Tobago; María Eugenia Mata Chavarría, Director General of Armaments, Ministry of Public Security of Costa Rica; Romain Le Cour Grandmaison, Senior Expert, Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime; Ivan Marques, Secretary for Multidimensional Security, OAS General Secretariat; Caio Pellim, Law Enforcement Specialist, Department against Transnational Organized Crime, OAS General Secretariat.