Man shoots, robs Brazilian after collecting “a raise”

Kaieteur News – A bandit shot and robbed a Brazilian man on Wednesday at his Alberttown home after begging for and receiving “a raise”.

The victim, identified as 53-year-old Damião Berchiol Araújo, was shot twice around 22:00hrs in front of his wife and two daughters.

The entire ordeal was captured on CCTV cameras. The Brazilian man arrived at his gate in his car. One of the man’s daughters opened the gate and he drove in while she locked the gate.

A few seconds later, the bandit was seen approaching the gate. Footage shows that the bandit was calling out to the Brazilian man who was still in his yard. The Brazilian responded by walking towards the gate and meeting the man.

The two had a brief conversation and the Brazilian man was seen reaching into his pockets. He pulled some money out and handed it to the bandit but as he was retreating, the bandit pulled out a gun and pointed it at Araújo. As the victim backed away, the bandit shot him to his leg and scaled the fence.

Kaieteur News understands that he shot the Brazilian man again before stripping him of his gold jewellery.

The bandit escaped and Araújo was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News learnt from a Facebook post made by the man’s son that the bandit was no stranger to the family as he is known in the Alberttown community.

According to the son, he would beg for help and would receive it every time he asked.

“A couple days now, I realise that no matter how good and kind you be to people, they will always try to take advantage of your kindness,” the victim’s son said.