Harpy Eagles face Windies Academy, as battle for points heightens

CWI CG United Super50 Cup …Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. West Indies Academy
– Looknauth added to Eagles team as cover for Shepherd
Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Richie Looknauth earned his maiden call-up to the Guyana Harpy Eagles team following him being named as the replacement for Romario Shepherd, with the CWI/CG United Super50 Cup entering its crunch stage.
The West Indies all-rounder was forced to leave the ongoing the Super50 Tournament due to a family emergency, paving a way for the Demerara all-rounder Looknauth, who had a good showing during last month’s Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Inter-County Super50 tournament, hitting an unbeaten fifty in the finals to help Demerara beat the mighty Berbice and lift the title.
Recently, young fast-bowler Shamar Joseph swapped places with the injured Ronsford Beaton, which gives the Eagles2 fresh face to work with as they head into the most intense phase of the tournament.
Coming up against today’s opponents the West Indies Academy (WIA), Eagles are in 5th spot, tied on 23 points apiece with today’s opponents, who are placed 6th. All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford is the Eagles leading run-scorer with 244 runs to date including a century and one fifty.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie leads the Eagles bowling with 9 wickets along with teammate Kevin Sinclair and a few others, including ace off-spinner Sunil Narine who currently sits in 3rd place for leading bowlers; making the next few rounds a race to reach/past Yannich Cariah, who has 14 victims.
WIA will be keen on rebounding from their loss to the Trinidadians a few days ago, especially with Leonardo Julien, Guyanese Matthew Nandu, Kimani Mileus, Akeem Auguste, wicket-keeper Kevin Wickham and a few others in top batting form.
For Guyana, despite Rutherford leading the charge, the batting has been up and down but with Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Kevlon Anderson, Chandrapaul Hemraj all floating around goodish batting form, they will fancy themselves against the much younger WIA bowlers.
With a versatile, all-round team, the Windies Academy boys will shuffle around their bowlers the likes of; Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Nandu and others to help keep the Eagles below flying altitude.
Today’s match at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, will be an important battle between two teams tied on points but desperate to add more to their collection as the competition draws near. First ball is expected to bowl off from 9:00h.
