Grace Kennedy Money Services donates $200K to Cancer Foundation

Kaieteur News – Grace Kennedy Money Services (GKMS), agents of Western Union in Guyana, has donated $200,000 to the Guyana Cancer Foundation to support its mission including free medical screening.
The contribution will empower the Foundation to reach more individuals in need and make a tangible impact on early cancer detection.
The Guyana Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance and instilling hope to those affected by cancer through early detection, education, awareness, and free medical screening. The Foundation’s mission is particularly focused on underserved communities with low income and limited insurance coverage.
Head of the Foundation, Ms. Bibi Sadeeah Akhtar Hassan expressed her profound gratitude for Grace Kennedy’s financial contribution, noting that it will significantly strengthen their free medical screening programme. This support enables them to extend their reach to more individuals in need, resulting in a substantial impact on early cancer detection.
Troy Williams, Country Manager for Grace Kennedy Money Services, Guyana, emphasized the importance of early cancer detection through screening tests. “Detecting abnormal tissue or cancer in its early stages makes treatment more effective,” he said. “As a way of giving back to this country, GKMS maintains its commitment to the Guyana Cancer Foundation, supporting free medical screening for women throughout Guyana,” he said.
