Essequibo rice farmer found dead

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old rice farmer was found dead on Tuesday next to his bicycle at Devonshire Castle, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
The dead man has been identified as Mohindra Mohan, called ‘Boyo’, of Devonshire. Mohan’s remains were reportedly found around 07:00hrs lying face down next to his bicycle on the path to his rice farm.
Ghanishree Mohan, the deceased mother, said she last saw her son alive at around 04:30hrs while leaving his home for the rice field on his bicycle. The woman said that at about 07:00hrs, she received information that her son was seen lying on the road. She said she immediately visited the location where she saw her son lying motionless on the ground.
The police were called and an investigation launched. Crime scene investigators examined the rice farmer’s body for marks of violence but none was observed. Mohan’s body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital Mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.
