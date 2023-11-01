Education Ministry launches MIS software

Kaieteur News – The Education Management Information System (EMIS) is set to transform the education sector countrywide by improving information sharing and efficiency in schools.

The EMIS software, which was launched at the Pegasus Corporate Suites on Monday morning, was designed to cater for the management of data at the ministry level and in classrooms. It was developed in collaboration with UNESCO.

It is a fully integrated system which caters to both public and private schools with a total of 1,573 educational institutions already registered on the system. Giving an overview of how it works, Senior Statistician in the Ministry of Education’s Planning Unit, Ms. Dahvis Caldeira said the software will enable the efficient management of data by teachers and education officers. She said that the EMIS stores enrollment information, transfer requests, attendance, grades, end-of-year processing, class portal, teacher web pages, parent portal, teacher information, and timetables.

While delivering the feature address, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand stated that the Education Management Information System will be a game changer for the sector. “I truly want this to be such an integrated system that it’s not piloted anywhere. It is in every school, every learning institution, every education district, and every department available to everyone who wants to track or determine how service can be improved by using numbers.”

She explained that not only will the software assist in resource planning but will also aid in reducing the number of early school leavers. She urged teachers to get acquainted with the system. In brief remarks, Chief Education Officer, Mr. Mohamed Saddam Hussain deemed the launch of the software as significant noting that it is part of the “new future” of the country’s education system.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s Chief Planning Officer, Ms. Nicola Johnson said in the rapidly changing digital age, technology is being used to advance the system. She noted that with the system, there will be enhanced accountability which will empower teachers and administrators to make informed decisions. She said that the EMIS will help identify and address gaps within the education system to ensure every Guyanese has access to a quality education.