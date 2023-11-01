Drunk driver fined $50,000 for causing death of pedal cyclist

Kaieteur News – A drunk driver was fined $50,000, on Monday, for causing the death of a pedal cyclist at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

The driver, 36-year-old Mark Braithwaite, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Reports are that Braithwaite was intoxicated on Sunday when he struck and killed 20-year-old pedal cyclist Kazim Hamid at Tuschen Old Road, EBE.

Police said that the accident occurred at 23:40hrs and involved a motorcar PWW 668 owned by Ravy Sawh of Parika and driven by Braithwaite.

The vehicle was reportedly proceeding east along the Tuschen Old Road at a fast pace when it collided with the pedal cyclist who was proceeding west.

Due to the collision, the pedal cyclist fell into the windscreen of the car and then onto the roadway. He was dragged about 40 feet and received injuries to his body.

The injured man was then picked up, in an unconscious state and taken to the Lenora Cottage Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and he was found to be above the prescribed limit with .44 and .46 micrograms in his system. He was arrested and the vehicle lodged at the Leonora Police Station.