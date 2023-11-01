Court hears victim fought for his life as he was bludgeoned by murderer

Kaieteur News – Murdered businessman, 21-year-old Amit Singh, fought for his life as he was bludgeoned to death on October 24, 2023.

This was revealed on Tuesday when 24-year-old Yoogendra Sukhdeo, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus where he was charged with murdering Singh.

Sukhdeo, of Lot 1896 Great Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was not required to plea to the indictable charge. He was represented by an Attorney-at-Law Gordon Gilhuys.

Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, told the court that after Singh was murdered, contact was made with the accused by the police and he led ranks to his home at Diamond, EBD and handed over $7,790,000 in cash to the police, property of the deceased.

She said police ranks recovered blood stained clothing and the suspected murder weapon which was a piece of wood covered in what appeared to be blood. It was also noted that the accused sustained injuries while he bludgeoned Singh and that the victim fought with his killer during the attack..

The prosecutor highlighted that since the post-mortem examination of the deceased was done on Monday, the prosecution was unable to complete the status of investigation. She then asked the court for an extension for the completion of the file and also for legal advice from the Director Public Prosecution (DPP). The magistrate then adjourned the case to November 28, 2023.

On Tuesday, Sukhdeo walked into the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court in shackles as curious onlookers gathered to get a glimpse of him as he made his way into the court yard.

This publication reported previously that Sukhdeo, who calls himself ‘El Chapo Escobar’ on social media, told police that he picked up Singh from his Delph Street and Campbell Avenue home in a vehicle with a false number plate. He drove Singh his father’s property at Middle Road, La Penitence where he killed the young man.

Following the murder, he had initially told investigators that he and three of his employees had robbed and murdered Singh at the Middle Road house, after duping the young man into believing that he (Sukhdeo) had a large quantity of gold to sell.

Investigators tracked down the men but they denied any involvement in the heinous crime. Kaieteur News was told that the men provided alibis for their whereabouts at the time when Singh was killed.

After allegedly killing the young businessman, Sukhdeo took possession of the money and wrapped the body in a sheet. He then locked up the house and went to his home at Diamond, where he hid the stolen cash.

An autopsy, which was conducted by government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh, revealed that the victim died from blunt trauma to the head and face with multiple fractured. The pathologist also observed blunt trauma to the neck and by a broncho aspiration of blood (blood in the nostrils and lungs).

Sukhdeo portrayed a mafia persona on social media and presented himself as a wealthy businessman, drinking the finest champagnes, dining in the best restaurants and even holidaying in high-class hotels abroad.