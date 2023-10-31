Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Police investigating death of miner

Oct 31, 2023 News

…after body found floating in Mazaruni River

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of Renold Rodrigues, a 30-year-old Miner of River View, West Bank Demerara, which occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at Makarie Backdam, Mazarui River, in Region 7.

In a press statement police said enquiries revealed that Mohan Singh, a 36-year-old Miner, owns a six-inch mining operation at Makarie Backdam, and Rodrigues was his employee. At about 16:00 hrs Sunday, Singh was on site with his six workers, including Rodrigues, who was at the sluice box working while Singh and the other workers were in the mining pit setting up the impeller.

When Singh and his workers exited the mining pit (after setting up the impeller), they could not find the victim. A search was launched, but Rodrigues could not be found. At about 09:00 hrs Monday Singh got into his speedboat and departed the camp, heading to Bartica. A short while after, Singh received a call from one of his workers informing him that Rodrigues’ body was found floating in the Mazaruni River. As a result, Singh proceeded to the Bartica Police Station, where he reported the matter. He stated that the sluice box is about 1,000 feet away from the river bank. Detectives from Bartica have left for the scene to conduct investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 27, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo tries to distract this nation every time he opens his mouth, while Pres. Ali silent.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Oct 31, 2023

…100m finals set for tonight By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s track and field athletes enjoyed a successful start in their pursuit to end the country’s 20-year drought of an...
Read More
South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup for record fourth time

South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World...

Oct 31, 2023

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball title

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry...

Oct 31, 2023

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan & Mendes Hockey final

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan &...

Oct 31, 2023

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville among winners on opening night

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville...

Oct 31, 2023

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes triumphant return to Motor Racing

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes...

Oct 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]