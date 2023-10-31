Police investigating death of miner

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2023 News
…after body found floating in Mazaruni River
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of Renold Rodrigues, a 30-year-old Miner of River View, West Bank Demerara, which occurred sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at Makarie Backdam, Mazarui River, in Region 7.
In a press statement police said enquiries revealed that Mohan Singh, a 36-year-old Miner, owns a six-inch mining operation at Makarie Backdam, and Rodrigues was his employee. At about 16:00 hrs Sunday, Singh was on site with his six workers, including Rodrigues, who was at the sluice box working while Singh and the other workers were in the mining pit setting up the impeller.
When Singh and his workers exited the mining pit (after setting up the impeller), they could not find the victim. A search was launched, but Rodrigues could not be found. At about 09:00 hrs Monday Singh got into his speedboat and departed the camp, heading to Bartica. A short while after, Singh received a call from one of his workers informing him that Rodrigues’ body was found floating in the Mazaruni River. As a result, Singh proceeded to the Bartica Police Station, where he reported the matter. He stated that the sluice box is about 1,000 feet away from the river bank. Detectives from Bartica have left for the scene to conduct investigations.
