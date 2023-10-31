Man on $200,000 bail for raping woman

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old man was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $200,000 after he allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman on April 3, 2023, at a hotel in Bartica, Region Seven.
Kishore Choonoo, appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Crystel Lambert to answer to the charge of Rape, Contrary to Section 3(3) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 8:03. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted $200,000 bail.
Choonoo is scheduled to return to court on December 8, 2023.
