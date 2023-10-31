Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball title

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistant Promotion Committee (GOAPC) ‘Bat your Own’ Inter-Ministry Tapeball cricket competition sponsored the Ice Berg Company came to an exciting conclusion last Saturday at the National Culture Centre, Tarmac.

Four enthusiastic teams took part in the competition on Saturday, showcasing their cricketing prowess. These teams included the Ministry of Human Services (MoHS), the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Ministry of Education Cadets (MoEC), and the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

The event reached a fever pitch with a thrilling final match between the GFS and the OPM, the Guyana Fire Service emerged victorious by defeating the OPM with an impressive 10-wicket victory. OPM batted first and posted a modest total of 35-10. O. Persaud was the star with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 4 runs off his one over, while A. Fernando also played a crucial role, claiming 2-10 runs in 2.2 overs.

Champions! Guyana Fire Service cricket team share photo as captain collects championship trophy from Tournament Coordinator, James Lewis.

In reply to OPM’s 36, the GFS showcased their batting prowess by swiftly reaching the target in just 2.3 overs, scoring 38 runs without losing a wicket. It was a dominant team performance that secured their championship victory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation contributed the medals for the competition, adding a touch of prestige to the event. The winning team was honoured with a trophy and medals, presented by the competition coordinator, James ‘Uprising’ Lewis.

Excitement is building for the next competition, which is scheduled to commence on Saturday, November 18th at the same venue.

