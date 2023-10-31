Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. unveils draft gas strategy, but now conducting study on extent of resources

Oct 31, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), on Monday unveiled its draft Gas Monetization Strategy for public consultation.

Citizens have a two-week window to review the draft document and provide feedback. In an official statement, the Ministry of Natural Resources highlighted that the gas strategy is part of a pivotal roadmap for managing the nation’s significant gas resources and that it also serves as a vital tool for Guyana to make informed decisions regarding the utilisation of its gas resources.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo had previously announced the government’s intention to release this draft gas strategy for public input, a key component of their plan to monetize the 17 trillion cubic feet of gas discovered in the Stabroek Block. He emphasised, “We’ve made it clear, we want to monetize our gas assets. This strategy will outline our approach to the industry.”

However, it should be noted that the Ministry pointed out that while the Stabroek Block and the Corentyne Block hold substantial gas resources, ongoing exploration and appraisal activities are underway to determine the full extent of Guyana’s gas reserves.

President Irfaan Ali

President Irfaan Ali

Guyana is actively pursuing the use of natural gas in the Liza One and Liza Two fields for the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project. This initiative involves piping about 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to shore.

ExxonMobil Guyana will fund a 12-inch pipeline for transporting the resource to Wales, where a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant will treat and separate the gas for use in the power plant. The power plant aims to generate 300 megawatts of electricity for the national grid and produce products like cooking gas for sale, aligning with the administration’s goal of energy self-sufficiency. Despite some expert concerns about the project’s nearly US$2 billion cost, the government remains resolute about its viability. To access the Guyana Gas Monetisation Strategy and participate in the public consultation, please visit the ministry’s official website at https://petroleum.gov.gy/. The deadline for public consultation is November 14, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 27, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo tries to distract this nation every time he opens his mouth, while Pres. Ali silent.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Oct 31, 2023

…100m finals set for tonight By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s track and field athletes enjoyed a successful start in their pursuit to end the country’s 20-year drought of an...
Read More
South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup for record fourth time

South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World...

Oct 31, 2023

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball title

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry...

Oct 31, 2023

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan & Mendes Hockey final

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan &...

Oct 31, 2023

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville among winners on opening night

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville...

Oct 31, 2023

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes triumphant return to Motor Racing

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes...

Oct 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]