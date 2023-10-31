First catheter-directed thrombolysis of pulmonary embolism procedure conducted at GPHC

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday announced that the first-ever catheter-directed thrombolysis of pulmonary embolism procedure was performed at the facility.
According to a press release, GPHC said the historic procedure was done two weeks ago and was successfully performed by the hospital’s Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Joel Joseph following consultation with the hospital’s internal medicine team.
The procedure was performed on a 35-year-old patient diagnosed with saddled pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot (usually from the legs or other parts of the body) travels to the lungs, causing blockage in the pulmonary arteries. This condition is life-threatening and requires immediate medical intervention to prevent further complications.
“Under the skilled hands of Dr. Joel Joseph, the surgery was executed with precision, leading to a successful outcome. We are pleased to report that the patient is recovering well and is currently under careful medical management in one of our hospital wards,” the hospital stated.
The GPHC said that the groundbreaking achievement reflects GPHC’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services and pioneering medical advancements for the people of Guyana.
Further, the hospital said that the collaboration between “talented medical professionals, including Dr. Joel Joseph and the dedicated internal medicine team, highlights the hospital’s expertise and determination in tackling complex medical challenges”.
The hospital thanked all who were involved in the procedure and extends best wishes and a smooth and speedy recovery to the patient.
