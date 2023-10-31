Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville among winners on opening night

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2023 Sports
Hamilton Green’s Annual Inter-Ward KO Football C/ship
Kaieteur Sports – The Hamilton Green’s 9-a-side Inter-Ward Knockout Football competition commenced with a burst of enthusiasm on a captivating Sunday evening at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) grounds. The opening night unfolded with four exhilarating matches, each culminating in gripping penalty shootouts. Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, and Stewartville etched their names in victory through epic penalty showdowns.
Here’s a recap of the highlights from the Sunday matches: The Sophia and Mahaica clash concluded in a 1-1 draw, and following a tense penalty shootout, Sophia clinched a hard-fought 3-2 win against the formidable Mahaica side.
Festival City, on the other hand, battled Vengy FC to a 1-1 draw during regular play. Vengy FC exhibited a splendid brand of football throughout the match, surging ahead early. Nevertheless, the North Ruimveldt side displayed their resilience, equalizing with a brilliant goal in the second half, ultimately settling for a 1-1 draw. In the ensuing penalty shootout, Festival City prevailed 3-2 over Vengy FC.
In the other two matches of the evening, Airy Hall and Stewartville secured victories by edging out Herstelling and Soesdyke, respectively, with identical 1-0 scores.
The excitement is set to resume on Wednesday, November 1st, at the same venue, featuring an enticing lineup of eight matches.
This tournament is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Dr. Linden Dodson, GTT, IPA, CIDI, Reunion Gold Inc, Superbet, Gafoors, E-Net, Toolsie Persaud, BK International, Star Party Rental, New GPC Inc, Busta, John Fernandes Limited, NAMILCO, and New Thriving.
