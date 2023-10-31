Dem butchers getting competition now!

Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Yuh ever hear ’bout a butcher who could chop up meat better than how some of dem in de media could chop a story?’ Seems like we got some new contenders in the ring, and they not wielding cleavers, they’re swinging the pendulum of censorship. Dem butchers might be feeling a little competition these days, and it not coming from their own shop, but right from within the media.
Now, don’t get dem Boys wrong; we like a good slice of meat as much as the next fella, but when it comes to slicing and dicing stories, nobody does it quite like some of dem folks in de media. Sometimes yuh does be tempted to ask if some of dem parents were butchers because they can sure chop up a story or a commentary into little pieces that you can’t even recognise.
The word is that cutters got their hands on the cleaver of censorship, and they are not afraid to use it. It’s like they’re trying to carve out a new world order, one where only their version of reality exists. And the best part? They do it with a straight face, as if they’re doing the world a favour. They claim to protect us from “fake news” and “misinformation,” but in reality, they’re just protecting their own interests and narratives. It’s like a butcher telling you that he’s trimming the fat, but all you’re left with is a bone. So, Dem Boys Seh, let the butchers do what they do best – slice the meat. But when it comes to stories and press freedom, let’s leave the chopping to the professionals and not the censors.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Jagdeo tries to distract this nation every time he opens his mouth, while Pres. Ali silent.
Oct 31, 2023…100m finals set for tonight By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s track and field athletes enjoyed a successful start in their pursuit to end the country’s 20-year drought of an...
Oct 31, 2023
Oct 31, 2023
Oct 31, 2023
Oct 31, 2023
Oct 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – Ralph Ramkarran has made an astonishing statement in his column of last Sunday. He claimed, “ …Venezuela... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]