Dem butchers getting competition now!

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever hear ’bout a butcher who could chop up meat better than how some of dem in de media could chop a story?’ Seems like we got some new contenders in the ring, and they not wielding cleavers, they’re swinging the pendulum of censorship. Dem butchers might be feeling a little competition these days, and it not coming from their own shop, but right from within the media.

Now, don’t get dem Boys wrong; we like a good slice of meat as much as the next fella, but when it comes to slicing and dicing stories, nobody does it quite like some of dem folks in de media. Sometimes yuh does be tempted to ask if some of dem parents were butchers because they can sure chop up a story or a commentary into little pieces that you can’t even recognise.

The word is that cutters got their hands on the cleaver of censorship, and they are not afraid to use it. It’s like they’re trying to carve out a new world order, one where only their version of reality exists. And the best part? They do it with a straight face, as if they’re doing the world a favour. They claim to protect us from “fake news” and “misinformation,” but in reality, they’re just protecting their own interests and narratives. It’s like a butcher telling you that he’s trimming the fat, but all you’re left with is a bone. So, Dem Boys Seh, let the butchers do what they do best – slice the meat. But when it comes to stories and press freedom, let’s leave the chopping to the professionals and not the censors.

Talk Half! Leff Half!