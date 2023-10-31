CoI into Mahdia female dorm fire extended to November

…Commissioners to return to fire site

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has granted the Presidential Commission investigating the devastating fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory an extension to complete its work.

The tragic fire claimed the lives of 20 children.

The Commission was scheduled to be completed in October but Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI), Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Sigh requested an extension of the two-month deadline. The Commission now has until mid-November to complete its work and submit its report to the President.

Secretary of the CoI, Javed Shaddick, made the disclosure on Monday during a press briefing.

“So far we have had 29 persons who came before the Commission of Inquiry; of those persons we have gotten information in regards to each of the terms of reference. The Commission has been looking into the evidence to determine whether or not they need more persons to come before them, and as of today they have decided they do not need any more persons to come before them,” Shaddick said.

However, the Commissioners have decided to return to Mahdia for another site visit. Before the inquiry commenced, the Commissioners had visited the area.

According to Shaddick, Wednesday’s visit will encompass, “Site visits of the fire station, the dormitory, the hospital, the RDC (Regional Democratic Council) office and the alternative water supply source that was mentioned by the fire service.”

The Commissioners will be accompanied by the dorm mother, firefighters, and other persons to gain a comprehensive understanding of the area and the events that occurred on the night of the fire. The site visit will also help them to assess the distances between key locations.

Additionally, Shaddick revealed that the Commissioners are actively preparing their report on the findings and intend to submit it within the given timeframe.

In August, President Ali appointed Major General (Ret’d) Singh as the Chairman of the Commission, with Attorney-at-Law Joycelin Kim Kyte-Thomas and Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John as the other members.

The categories of witnesses included responders, such as the fire service and police personnel, pilots, doctors from Georgetown and Mahdia, and individuals present at the time of the fire. Special attention has been given to the protection of the rights of minors who were called to testify, with their interviews being conducted in-camera to safeguard their privacy and well-being.

The deadly fire which occurred on May 21, 2023 reportedly began in the lavatory area of the female dorm and quickly spread trapping the occupants. The fire claimed the lives of 19 girls and a 5-year-old boy.

A 15-year-old girl is currently facing 20 murder charges in connection with the fire.