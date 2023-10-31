Latest update October 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Chow Pow’ granted $50,000 bail for allegedly assaulting daughter

Oct 31, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Comedian, Kirk Jardine popularly known as ‘Chow Pow’ was on Monday granted $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer assault charges.

Granted bail: Kirk Jardine aka ‘Chow Pow’

Granted bail, Kirk Jardine aka ‘Chow Pow’

Jardine, 57, is accused of assaulting his 22-year-old daughter last Friday.

Reports are that the young woman visited a police station to file a report against her ex-boyfriend. As she exited the police station onto the Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown, her father reportedly pulled up alongside her in his vehicle and instructed her to enter his vehicle. The young woman refused and this allegedly enraged Jardine who dealt her several cuffs and slaps to her face and body after which he slammed her into his car.

The young woman, reportedly shouted for help as passersby looked on. The police were summoned and Jardine was arrested while his daughter was taken to a city hospital for medical treatment.

On Monday, when Jardine appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weever he pleaded not guilty to the assault charge that was read to him. He was represented by Khemraj Ramjattan, who after providing the court with a brief about his client sought bail in a reasonable amount.

The prosecutor objected to bail on grounds of the severity of the offence, especially due to the amount of blows the virtual complainant sustained.

Notwithstanding the prosecutor’s objection to bail, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with the condition that Jardine stays 100 feet away from the virtual complainant. He is also barred from contacting her.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 6, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Oct 27, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Jagdeo tries to distract this nation every time he opens his mouth, while Pres. Ali silent.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Abrams siblings, Archibald advance to finals at Pan Am Games

Oct 31, 2023

…100m finals set for tonight By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s track and field athletes enjoyed a successful start in their pursuit to end the country’s 20-year drought of an...
Read More
South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup for record fourth time

South Africa edge New Zealand to win Rugby World...

Oct 31, 2023

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry Tapeball title

Guyana Fire Service bags GOAPC Inter-Ministry...

Oct 31, 2023

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan & Mendes Hockey final

Bounty GCC book first spot into Fanfan &...

Oct 31, 2023

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville among winners on opening night

Festival City, Sophia, Airy Hall, Stewartville...

Oct 31, 2023

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes triumphant return to Motor Racing

GMR&SC President Mahendra Boodhoo makes...

Oct 31, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]