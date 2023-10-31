‘Chow Pow’ granted $50,000 bail for allegedly assaulting daughter

Kaieteur News – Comedian, Kirk Jardine popularly known as ‘Chow Pow’ was on Monday granted $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer assault charges.

Jardine, 57, is accused of assaulting his 22-year-old daughter last Friday.

Reports are that the young woman visited a police station to file a report against her ex-boyfriend. As she exited the police station onto the Ruimveldt Public Road, Georgetown, her father reportedly pulled up alongside her in his vehicle and instructed her to enter his vehicle. The young woman refused and this allegedly enraged Jardine who dealt her several cuffs and slaps to her face and body after which he slammed her into his car.

The young woman, reportedly shouted for help as passersby looked on. The police were summoned and Jardine was arrested while his daughter was taken to a city hospital for medical treatment.

On Monday, when Jardine appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weever he pleaded not guilty to the assault charge that was read to him. He was represented by Khemraj Ramjattan, who after providing the court with a brief about his client sought bail in a reasonable amount.

The prosecutor objected to bail on grounds of the severity of the offence, especially due to the amount of blows the virtual complainant sustained.

Notwithstanding the prosecutor’s objection to bail, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $50,000 with the condition that Jardine stays 100 feet away from the virtual complainant. He is also barred from contacting her.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 6, 2023.