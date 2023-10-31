Businessman who robbed and murdered friend for court today

Kaieteur News – An autopsy report has revealed that young businessman, Amit Devindra Singh who was murdered on October 24, died from multiple injuries.

According to the police, the post mortem was conducted on Monday morning at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh. The results detailed that 21-year-old Singh died from blunt trauma to the head and face with multiple fractures. Also blunt trauma to the neck and by a broncho aspiration of blood (blood in the nostrils and lungs).

Singh’s body was handed over to his relatives for burial. Singh will be cremated on Wednesday. Police also reported that the suspect, Yogeendra Sukhdeo involved in the murder of Singh is expected to be charged with murder today.

Kaieteur News had reported that Singh was robbed and bludgeoned to death last week Tuesday at a house at Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown. Relatives recalled that Singh was picked up from his home in a car sometime around 13:00hrs that day but never returned. Police were called in and detectives were quickly able to track down Sukhdeo who confessed that Singh was murdered.

The suspect had initially told investigators that he and three of his employees had robbed and murdered Singh at his father’s house at Middle Road. Sukhdeo had claimed that he and his accomplices had duped Singh into believing that they had a large quantity of gold to sell. Investigators tracked them down but the men denied any involvement in the heinous crime. Kaieteur News was later told that the men provided alibis for their whereabouts at time when Singh was killed.

Sukhdeo, however, after learning this, confessed that he acted alone in duping his friend Singh to be robbed and killed. This publication learnt that Singh, a licensed gold dealer got acquainted with Sukhdeo through similar business transaction in the past. When Sukhdeo contacted him about a lucrative gold deal on Tuesday, Singh agreed. Sukhdeo told police that he picked up Singh from his Delph Street and Campbelle Avenue home in a vehicle with a false number plate. He drove Singh to a house he was taking care of at Middle Road and beat him to death with a piece of wood. Sukhdeo reportedly said that he had also attempted to strangle Singh.

After killing the young gold dealer, he took possession of the money and wrapped the body in a sheet. He then locked up the house and went to his home at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) where he hid the stolen cash. Police the following morning recovered almost $8M in cash from Sukhdeo’s bedroom. He had led detectives to his home at 20th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme to find the money. A sum of $7,790,000, all consisting of $5,000 bills, was found and subsequently lodged by the lawmen.